Angela Maher nee Starkey, London, Dublin and Killenaule

137 Landseer Avenue, Manor Park, London & formerly Vernon Gardens, Clontarf, Dublin.

27th August 2022.

Predeceased by her husband Edward formerly Main Street, Killenaule, her parents John & Elizabeth, sisters Dolly, Veronica & Thelma, brothers O’Connell, Vincent & Desmond.

Deeply regretted by her brother-in-law Marks, nieces Susan, Carmel & Thelma, nephews, the Brennan family, 10 St. Mary’s Road, Killenaule, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule this Friday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock, arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule at 7.15.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule