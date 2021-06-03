Angela Joyce nee O’Malley, Clonmel, Mayo and Galway

Spaville, Clonmel and formerly of Cornmarket, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo and Griggins Lodge, Maam, Co. Galway.

Peacefully, at South Tipperary General Hospital on 31st May 2021

Predeceased by her husband James.

Sadly missed by her sons and daughters Irene, Geraldine, Paul, Michael, Padraig and Liam, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers joe, Michael and Conor, sister Madge, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

May Angela Rest in Peace

Angela’s Funeral Cortege will arrive on Friday (4th June) at 2pm at Breennane Cemetery, Maam, Co. Galway for Prayers and Burial.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence