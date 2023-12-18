Angela Johnson nee Burke, Clonmel

Gort na Smol, Cashel Road and formerly Glenconnor, Clonmel.

Angela passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home, Fethard on Sunday morning.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael she will be sadly missed by her daughters Therese (Walsh) and Michelle (Marshall), son Gerard, grandchildren Ellen, Cormac, Kate, Grace, Juliette, Isabelle and Madeleine, brother Billy, sister Kathleen (Burke), sons-in-law Donal and Aidan, daughter-in-law Karen, sister-in-law Marie (Burke), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.