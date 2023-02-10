Angela Gleeson (Nee McCrystal), Nenagh & Tyrone

Dromin Road, Nenagh & late of Coalisland, Dungannon, Co.Tyrone.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of Nenagh Manor Nursing home on 9th Feb 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Des Gleeson (Gleeson Printers Nenagh) & brother Ignatius.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family daughter Fiona & son Brendan, daughter in law Vinnie and her adored grandchildren Leah, Daniel, Stephen & Ben. Brother in law Noel and his wife Una. Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May Angela Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Sunday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 8pm.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie