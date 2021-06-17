Angela Finn, Thurles

An Culan, Kickham Street and formerly Liberty Square, Thurles.

In her 91st year. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

In the wonderful care of Mary O’Connor and staff of Acorn Lodge, Cashel. Predeceased by her sisters Ursula, Colette, Mary, Nancy and Frances, brother Jimmy, brothers in law, sister in law.

Will be sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, great-grand nephews, great-grand nieces, great-great-grand nephews, great-great grand nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 18th June from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 19th June at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patricks Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please follow current covid 19 guidelines.

