Angela Coughlan (nee Carroll), Celbridge & Roscrea

Angela Coughlan nee Carroll

26 Vanessa Lawns, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly Ballyknock, Roscrea. Peacefully at The Hermitage Medical Centre, Dublin after a short illness.

Pre-deceased by her parents Tomas and Mary, brothers Pat and Eamonn. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Stephen, brother Michael, sisters Joan and Marian, sisters-in-law Breeda, Mary and Maura, brothers-in-law Vincent, Lawson, Kenneth and John, her aunt Philomena Bourke, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.15 arriving in Curraguneen Church for Funeral at 12 o clock.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

