Andy Minogue, Ardnacrusha & Nenagh

Andy Minogue

Ballyglass, Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare, and late of Sallygrove Nenagh. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his mother Joan. Deeply missed by his heartbroken family, wife Clare, sons Eoin and James, father Aidan, parents-in-law Conor and Teresa O’ Brien, sisters Carol, Trisha, Sinead and Lorraine, brothers-in-law Tom, Dermot and Con, sister-in-law Edel, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral mass for family and friends will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church Parteen this Thursday (29th July) at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery Nenagh.

Funeral cortège will leave the family home at 10:45am approx on the way to the church.

Funeral cortège will pass 8 Sallygrove Nenagh on the way to the cemetery at 1:15pm approx.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/102876678474572/posts/193831952712377/

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to IMNDA – www.imnda.ie/donate

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

