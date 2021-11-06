Andy Conran, Clonmel

Shanavine Way, Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 7 o’clock to 8 o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s church Irishtown on Monday arriving at 11.50 for requiem mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie followed by interment in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence