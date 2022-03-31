Andrew Gill, Dromineer and Nenagh

Corner House, Dromineer & late of McDonagh Street Nenagh.

Suddenly on 29/3/2022.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Johnny & Bridget and brothers John & Raymond.

Will be sadly missed by his loving partner Caroline and cherished daughter Joanna and by her sisters Shannon, Nicola & Siobhan. His brothers and sisters David, Joe, Peter, Anna, Regina & Yvonne. sister in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Andrew Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Saturday for his Requiem Mass at 11.30. Those who would like to view the mass can do so on www.nenaghparish.ie

Cremation service takes place at the Shannon Crematorium at 2 o’clock and can be viewed on www.shannoncrematorium.com