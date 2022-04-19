Andrew Byrne, Callan

Tullamaine House, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital on April 16th April.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am (Eircode E41 X523). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Cork University Hospital. Donations can be made through the following link; https://www.idonate.ie

House private please.