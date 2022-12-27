Alice Ryan, Carrick-on-Suir

Kennedy Terrace, Carrick beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Dodo, brothers Frank and Gerry, brother-in-law Nicky, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Alice Rest in Peace.

AlIce will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Tuesday, 27th December, from 5.30pm followed by removal to St Molleran’s Church, Carrick beg, at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, the 28th December, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice, thank you.

Please wear a face mask while at the church.