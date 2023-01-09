Alice Parlon (Née Shelly), Roscrea and Templemore

Dublin road, Roscrea, and formerly of Templemore.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Tim and Mai, brothers Pat, Rody and Michael, sisters Mary and Sr. Kevin(Pauline).

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Mary and Barbara, son Michael, son-in-law Chris, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Alison, Ruby, Axel, Michael and Brian, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Death Notice Resposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea(E53 NY70) on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm. Private removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St.Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to the Palliative Care.

House Strictly Private Please.

Mass can be viewed here: stcronanscluster.ie