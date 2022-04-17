Alice O’Shea (nee Lonergan), Newcastle

Newcastle, Co Tipperary.

Alice (in her 94th year) passed away peacefully on Saturday surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband John, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Miriam and Anne, grandchildren Aoife, Ian, Bryan and Tara, son-in-law Pat (Fraher), sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Bernie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Newcastle. Funeral Mass on arrival at 10.30am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.