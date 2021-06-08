Alice Orange (nee Roche), Carrick on Suir

Alice Orange nee Roche

76 Treacy Park, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary

Funeral Mass in St. Nicholas’ Church at 10.30am on Wednesday the 9th of June, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed online at https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

