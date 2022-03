Gormanstown, Ardfinnan.

Alice (Lal) died peacefully in her 97th year in the wonderful care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel.

She will be sadly missed by her sister in law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Sunday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Arriving to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan on Monday for 2pm Funeral Mass, after she will be laid to rest in Ballybacon Cemetery.