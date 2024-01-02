Alice Dunne née Holden, Grangemockler and Ballyhale

Coolarkin, Grangemockler, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny.

Died 2nd January 2024 Peacefully at Mooncoin Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre deceased by her husband Patrick, brothers and sisters, deeply regretted by her loving children Marie, John, Leonard, Majella, Clodagh, Katie and Imelda, brothers Noel and Martin in Canada, sister Sr Rose Bon Secours Cork, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Alice rest in peace

Alice will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home New Street Carrick on Suir on Thursday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church Grangemockler on Friday for Requiem Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to the Camphill Community Grangemockler.