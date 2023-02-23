Alice Burgess (Née Phelan), Clonmel and Fethard

Shanbally, Lisronagh, Clonmel, and formerly of Grawn, Fethard.

On 23rd February, 2023, peacefully at home.

Dearly loved wife of the late Hughie and mother of the late Paul.

Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, her partner Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’ Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Alice’s Funeral will arrive in St. John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh on Saturday morning at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.