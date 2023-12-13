Alfie Browne, Ardfinnan

The Boreen, Ardfinnan.

Predeceased by his daughter Patricia, he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Ann (née Lonergan), sons Declan and Brendan, daughter Carmel, daughters in law Lorraine and Laura, son in law Christy, grandchildren Jake, Ben, Zak, Noah, Lauren, Adam, Mark and Robyn, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Alfie’s funeral cortège will arrive to The Church of the Holy Family on Friday for 12 noon Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Finnan’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barretstown.