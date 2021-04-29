Alex Casey, Clonmel

Alex Casey

Knockaun Court, Silversprings, Clonmel.

Missed by wife Dora, sons Alex and Mark, daughter Ailish (Shiels), brothers John, Donald, Edwin and Colm, sisters Ailish and Jane, grandchildren Ruby, Shay, Daniel, Jack, Anna and Molly, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Ali and Joanne, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence