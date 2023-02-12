Albie Purcell, Nenagh and Birr

Killodiernan House, Puckane, Nenagh, and formerly of Emmett Street, Birr.

February 11th 2023, peacefully, at Ashlawn Nursing Home.

It is with great sadness we say a temporary farewell to Albie, beloved husband of the late Florrie, his baby son Declan, went to Heaven on 26th June 1974 and his late son-in-law Seamus.

Devoted father of Karl, Lorraine, Florrie, Albert and Miriam.

Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his brother Kevin, daughter-in-law Ellen, granddad to his adored grandchildren, Nathalie, Ruth, Keith, Sarah, Daniel, Caleb, Albert, Rachel, Ciara and David, his great-grandsons Karl, Hugo, Oscar and Jacob, sisters-in-law, Ollie, Sue and Maura, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Mount St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, Roscrea.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.