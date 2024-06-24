Alan (John) Dempsey, Roscrea

5 John’s Court, Birr and formerly of The Knock House, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St.Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin and previous care given in Tullamore General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his parents Joseph and Geraldine, his brother Brian and niece Elizabeth.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Jill, Roz, Clem and Shirley, his brothers Don and Niall, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

“Peace Perfect Peace”

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Civil ceremony will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in Tierney’s Funeral Home followed by burial in Dungar cemetery.

Donations if desired, to the Friends of Tullamore Hospital.