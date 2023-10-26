Aileen Moore, Cahir

Ballydrehid Cahir and formerly of Midleton, Co. Cork.

Aileen passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, daughters Laura, Jean and Kelly, sons Conor and Bill, grandchildren Holly, Abigail, Ryan, Tiernan, Cathal, Alex, Katelyn, Henry and Dylan, son in law Daragh, daughter in law Sabrina, sisters Marion, Jackie and Beatrice brothers Paddy, Christy and Brendan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Sunday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Down Syndrome (Offaly Branch).