Aileen Barlow (nee Murray), Clonmel & Waterford

Coleville Road, Clonmel and Strand Street, Tramore, Co Waterford.

28th November 2022 in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Sean, son Ray and grand-daughter Zara.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Roma and Erma, sons Stanley, Alan and Ivan, daughters-in-law Ann, Liz, Anne-Marie, Fiona, Roma’s partner Kevin, her 19 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Aileen’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 12.50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.