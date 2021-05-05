Ailbe Allen, Templemore

Ailbe Allen

(National Teacher) Talavera, Templemore, Co. Tipperary,

4th of May 2021, husband of the late Mairead, and father of the late Siobhan,

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Deirdre , sons Pat, Tony and Ailbe, sons in law, Fran and Liam, daughters in law Kathryn, Fiona and Clare, Grandchildren, Emily, Jennifer, Claire, Lorna, Cian, Meabh, Niamh, Mairead, Amy, Katie, William, Eimear, Lyndsey, Darryl and Georgina. Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and many friends, rest in peace.

House strictly private.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Ailbe’s Requiem Mass may be viewed live at churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

