Aideen Grannell, Roscrea

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her parents Aidan & Marion, her daughters Kayleigh and Aisling, sister Fiona, aunts, uncles, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please.