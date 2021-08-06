Aidan O Sullivan, Roscrea

1 Limerick Street, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Patterson Nursing Home, Roscrea surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Lucy, daughters Kathleen and Breda, son Declan.

Deeply regretted by his sons Denis, Aidan and Donal, daughters-in-law DeLourde, Sarah and Catherine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to government and HSE guidelines Aidan’s Funeral mass will be for family and relatives only (50 people). Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm for family and close friends. Private removal on Saturday morning at 11.20 (travelling down Main St., Limerick St., Abbey St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Aidan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie.

