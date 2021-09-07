Aidan Minogue, Sallygrove, Nenagh.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the rosary church Nenagh on Thursday afternoon for funeral mass at 3.30 p.m. followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.

The service can be viewed via the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

