Aidan McCabe, Thurles, Navan, and Birmingham

Hazelwood, Dublin Road, Thurles, and formerly of Lobinstown, Navan, Co Meath and Birmingham, U.K.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin.

Predeceased by his parents Sally and Terry.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, sons Mark and Dean, daughters-in-law Sinead and Ann-Marie, grandchildren Enya and Clara, brothers Sean and Gary, sisters Nina and Collette, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday morning at 10.30am for

Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.