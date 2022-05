The Gables, Riverstown, Birr, Offaly, died suddenly

Aidan will be reposing at Boyd’s Funeral home, Birr, on Friday from 5pm – 8pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Saturday at 12.45am for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Carrig Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

May his young and gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Aidan’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on :

https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Facebook page: Brendan Birr