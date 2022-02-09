Aidan Hogan, Toomevara

Knockane, Toomevara.

At home on Feb 8th 2022.

Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Martin & Siobhan, sisters & brothers Clara, Kevin, Adele & Alan. Nanny’s Ann & Kathleen. Brother-in law David also by Kristina, Nathan and Alan. Nieces Maddie, Lily & Olivia, nephew Alfie. Aunts and uncles, godparents Annette & Michael. Extended family cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Aidan Rest In Peace.

Reposing at home in Knockane (E45 NR28) this Thursday from 4 to 8 o’clock.

Remains departing his home on Friday at 10 o’clock to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church Toomevara for Mass at 10.30.

Those who cannot attend may view his mass on https://www.facebook.com/FrJohnMolloy/

Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

