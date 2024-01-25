Agnes O’Callaghan, Carrick on Suir

Late of the Sonas Nursing Home, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Friary Gardens, Carrick Beg Carrick on Suir.

Deeply regretted by her loving children daughter’s Denise, Deborah, Deirdre, Dionne, Angela, son’s Denis, Darren and Michael, sister Breda Daniels, grandchildren, sons-in-law Mark, Paul, Dermot and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Agnes rest in peace.

Agnes will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Friday from 7pm to 8pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption Piltown on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.