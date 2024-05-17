Agnes (Aggie) Maher – Barrack Hill, Clogheen

May 16 2024. Died peacefully in the care of St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen. ​​​​​​​

Deeply regretted by her Husband James, Daughter Michaela and partner Kieran, nieces Michelle, Joan, Dearbhla and Caoimhe. Sisters in law Pauline, Imelda, June, Assumpta, Breda and the late Mary. Brothers in law, Enda, Mattie, Donal, Anthony, Thomas and late Pat. All nieces and nephews and her extended family. Her second family Audrey, Henry, Mary, Harry and Dan.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen on Friday from 6pm to 8pm.. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm in St Mary’s Church Clogheen. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The mass can be live streamed here: https://www.churchservices.tv/clogheen