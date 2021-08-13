Agatha Gilmartin nee Horan, Nenagh and Portumna

Bruach Tailte and late of Brooklands, Nenagh and The Corner House, Portumna, Co Galway.

Peacefully 12//8/2021.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Denis & baby son Thomas, sisters Mary & Nancy, brothers Seamus & Brendan.

Cherished mother to John Paul, Derval, Derek & Brendan. Grandchildren Conor, Jenny, John D, Luke, Jack, Alicia, Amy & Tom. Brothers John & Matty. Son in law Ritchie, daughters in law Sandra, Orla & Sandra. Sisters in law, brother in law, nephews & nieces cousins neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Agatha Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Remains arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 3.30 followed by burial in Lisboney new cemetery.

The Funeral service can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Condolences can be left in the section below.

