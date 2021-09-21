Adrian Maguire, Ballynonty

Tullequane, Ballynonty, Thurles.

Unexpectedly at home. Predeceased by his grandparents Edward and Mary Maguire and Anthony Lanphier. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, mother Angela, father Paddy, sister Charlotte and her partner Christopher, grandmother Phil (Lanpier), uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Ballynonty (E41K0W7) on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Friday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

