Convent Hill, Roscrea.

Suddenly on the 01st October 2022.

Pre-deceased by his parents Bert and Iris.

Sadly missed by his cousins, the Parishioners of St. Cronan’s Group of Parishes and his large circle of friends.

In accordance with Adrian’s wishes a reception service will be held in St. Burchin’s Church, Bourney on Wednesday at 7pm.

Funeral Service in St. Cronan’s Church of Ireland, Roscrea on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.