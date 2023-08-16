Adam Power, Fethard

Kilnockin View, Fethard.

July 27th 2023.

Predeceased by his grandfather Toby McCormack and his cousin Elliot McCormack.

He will be sadly missed by his parents Regina and Sean Power, his daughter Hayley, his grandmother Esther, his brothers Jonathan, Jason and Kevin, his sisters Janelle, Chloe, Katie, Kelly and Amy, his aunts Mary Wall, Marion O’Meara, Valerie O’Meara and Tishie McCormack, his uncle’s Tommy Power, John Joe McCormack, Tommy McCormack, Mickey McCormack and Kieran McCormack, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Adam’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net

Adam’s family would appreciate donations to Community Cenacolo. You can read about their work and/or make a donation at https://communitycenacolo.ie/