Noreen Collins (Née Fahey), Waterford

Knockanaffrin, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Noreen passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Wednesday morning in the presence of her loving family.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Des, brother Paddy, sister Imelda and niece Jane. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Nuala, Carmel and Bernie, nephews Joe (Bishnauth), Bob (Bridle) and Mark (Bridle), niece Danielle (Fahey), brother-in-law Pat, nieces-in-law Neeta, Claire and Kelly, nephew-in-law Thomas, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening (3rd April 2023) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Helena’s Church, The Nire Valley.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.