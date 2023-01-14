Paul Twomey, Thurles

Cluain Airne, Monadreen, Thurles.

Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his father Patrick and brother Jerry.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family; partner Tina, sons Kyle, Tristan and Nathan, daughter Rebecca, mother Anna, sister Noreen, Tina’s sister Bridget (and her husband Paul), nephews, nieces, sister-in-law AnnMarie, brother-in-law Stephen, aunts, uncles, Specsavers and Peake Villa colleagues, neighbours and many friends in both Tipperary and Cork.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 16th Jan., from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday, 17th Jan., at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

House Private Please.