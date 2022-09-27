Eamon Mannion, Nenagh

Curraghagloss, Lorrha, Nenagh

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mai, sister Mary, brothers Michael and Tommy, brothers in law Sal and Martin and grandson Grant. Survived by his beloved wife Kathleen, sons David, Mark and Darren, daughters Louise, Janice and Alison, daughters in law Orla and Donna, son in law Liam, brothers Liam and Sean, sister Kathleen, sisters in law,brothers in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (E45WK66) on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 o’clock in St Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha, followed by burial in Bonoham Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North Tipperary Hospice.

House private on Thursday morning please.