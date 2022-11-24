Young Tipperary girl awarded Munster Carer of the Year

Tipperary autism advocate Cara Darmody has been named Munster Young Carer of the Year.

The Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards ceremony was held in Dublin today, was hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan and recognises the extraordinary commitment of family carers nationwide.

Ardfinnan’s studnet Cara is well known now for sitting the Junior Cert maths exam at just 11 years old to raise awareness of a lack of services for her two autistic brothers.

The overall winner today was Colette O’Shea from Limerick who currently cares for her husband Kieran who has Motor Neuron Disease and frontal lobe dementia, as well as her son who has advanced Crohn’s Disease.