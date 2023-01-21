Young people in Tipp have another opportunity to avail of HPV vaccine

Young people in Tipperary who missed their chance to get the HPV vaccine can avail of a free vaccine later this month.

Under the Laura Brennan HPV Vaccination Catch-Up Programme, those who have not yet gotten the vaccine to protect against the HPV virus and the risk of getting cervical cancer can get vaccinated in Thurles.

The HPV vaccine is available to both boys and girls under the age of 25 as the virus can also cause cancers in boys.

The catch-up clinic will be held in Thurles Primary Care Centre on January 26th from 9.30am to 1pm.