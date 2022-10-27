Work underway to replace problematic water mains in Tipp Town

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have started work to improve 300m of Tipperary Town’s pipeline to ensure service reliability for the community.

The project began this week and forms part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

The works involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries.

They are taking place on the Main Street at the Waterford Road Roundabout and it’s expected they’ll be completed by the end of November.

Replacing these pipes will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality to people in the area.

To facilitate the upgrades, and to minimise the impact on traffic and businesses, works will be carried out between 7pm and 6am during which traffic management will be in place on the N24.

There may be some short-term water outages over the course of the project and customers will be given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice before any planned outages.

This project is also in preparation for further works on the N74 after Christmas.