Work to start early next year on new Shannon crossing

Tipperary County Council expects contractors to begin work on the Ballina-Killaloe road upgrade in either February or March.

It was announced yesterday that Sisk & Sons will be awarded the major works contract, worth almost €44 million.

Once underway, it’s expected to take three years to complete the job, which includes a new bridge over the Shannon, the Killaloe bypass and a road upgrade as far as Birdhill.

Director of Roads for Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, says it’s fantastic news.

“It’s a €43.7 million plus VAT contract so that will be signed towards the end of January or February and we anticipate they will be starting on site in February or March.

“It’s about a three year contract and its one of the most non-national road jobs in the country.

“We’ve been working on it for probably about fifteen years so it’s absolutely fantastic to get news that the contract can now go ahead.”