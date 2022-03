Work is ongoing to identify a site for the Bush Craft Centre.

Councilor Sean Ryan asked at a recent meeting of the Templemore-Thurles MD if there was any update on a location or the Part 8 Planning for the center.

The executive confirmed that they were in consultation with Bord na Mona to identify a suitable site, however, it was ‘complex’.

At present a background check is being carried out at Lough Doire Mhuire for the center, but there is not further confirmation on a decision at this point.