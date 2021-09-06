Work Begins on Clonmel Sports Campus

Contractors are on site and have broken ground at the sports campus for Clonmel.

The five million euro project is a partnership between LIT and Tipperary County Council.

The progress on the site was welcomed by the Mayor of Clonmel, Councillor Michael Murphy who outlined what the campus will be home to.

“This is something, you know I’m a bit of a sports nut and I think this sports hub will be the envy of the entire region.

“A 400m IAAF standard athletics track, the UCI standard off road bike track, the community walkways, all other ancillary activities, playgrounds.

“A real bonus for the Clonmel athletics club, Clonmel triathlon club, cycling.”

Contractors Pattersons are now on site and it’s a twelve month project, which the Mayor says is all part of his vision for what Clonmel can become.