Tipperary women in business encouraged to participate in the media

The South Tipperary Women in Business group is to host an event tomorrow on the importance of women participating in the media.

As one of Tipperary’s fastest growing networks the group is hosting the PR training event to empower local business women to implement their own campaigns to boost their business.

The aim is to see more women do interviews and proactively stepping up in what can often be a male-dominated space.

PR Coach Christine Tobin says every business owner should know how to go about getting media exposure.

Meanwhile, Máire Hennessy O’Connor, facilitator of the 30-strong South Tipp Women’s network, says the group are cautious but remain confident.