Body of woman found dead in Tipperary may have been undiscovered for some time

TippFM News understands that the body of a woman found dead in Newport on Tuesday night may have been there for some time.

The remains of the woman in her 40s was discovered after emergency services were called out after 11.15pm.

It appears that a member of her family may have alerted the Gardai after failing to contact her.

In a statement to TippFM News Gardai say they are awaiting the results of a post mortem exam which is due to be carried out at UHL.

They are continuing to preserve the scene at the house which is located in a rural area.

They says the results of the PM will determine the course of their investigation.