Wilderness Rovers FC are having a Family Fun Day in Clonmel this afternoon.

It’s starting at one o’clock at the Club Grounds

There’s Free Face Painting, bouncy castles, kids races, a penalty shootout competition, tug of war, a sweet shop and a performance from the DR 2 Dance Group

The fundraising day is to support the Club continue to develop its facilities and Academy Structures and they’re inviting the whole community to come along and join them for the fun.