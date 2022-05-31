West’s Awake Music Festival returns after two years

The West’s Awake Music Festival returns this weekend after two years.

This Bank Holiday Sunday Clonoulty village will host the gig come fundraiser.

All proceeds from it will go to the Clonoulty/Rossmore GAA club and help towards the costs of their new Astro pitch.

There are some local musicians on the bill as well as headline act Hudson Taylor.

Paudi O’Cadhain spoke to Tipp Today earlier and said there are currently no plans to move it to a multi-day festival but they are grateful for its success to date:

” there’s only so much volunteers in the club… can people give their time.”

“But, we started small and every year bar covid we’ve been building and building and going up… so let’s keep entertaining people.”