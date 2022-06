The West’s Awake Festival is returning to Tipp today.

After a two year hiatus due to Covid-19 the popular local music event which is also a fundraiser for the the Clonoulty/Rossmore Gaa club is taking place on their club grounds.

The gates open at 12.30 with acts finishing up at 7pm.

Monies raised today will go towards the newly developed Astro pitch at the club.

There are a number of local acts as part of the festival with Hudson Taylor headlining.